Final Fantasy XVI вряд ли поспеет к Tokyo Game Show 2021

Yoko Taro & Saitou joking with Yoshi-P about Final Fantasy 16 probably not being shown at Tokyo Game Show 2021 is epic troll level lol.



Yoshi-P says he wants FF16 to be available not too long after the next big announcement.



Here's the video with English subs by me. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/WnkAGNGmKf