На 25-летнем процессоре AMD Athlon K7 нашли пасхалку в виде револьвера и Техаса

AMD Athlon K7 Pluto Top Metal Layer



A revolver and Texas Map can be found in one of the four corners!



And some explanations about the stone relief. The relief contains the AMD Athlon K7 Series from:



Argon -> Pluto -> Thunderbird -> Palomino -> Thoroughbred -> Barton



1/4🧵 pic.twitter.com/1rtmHidJkf